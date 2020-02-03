.

Blacktop Mojo Release 'It Won't Last' Video

William Lee | 02-03-2020

Blacktop Mojo

Blacktop Mojo have released a new music video for their latest single, "It Won't Last". The song comes from their recently released album, "Under the Sun."

The band said of the clip, "The video was shot in Fort Worth, Texas at the Bodega bar by longtime friend and videographer Dustin Dow and our new friend, Larry Hinson, whom we met on the 'Defy The Sun Tour' with Otherwise."

Matt James added, "'It Won't Last' is about the fleeting feelings of a hookup. You have this intense connection with someone for such a short time, but then in the morning, you realize it was just an intoxicating moment.

"We wanted to keep the video simple and more performance based this time around. This song in particular is very guitar driven, and we wanted to be able to showcase Chuck and Kiefer ripping it up." Watch it here


