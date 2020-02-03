Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency

Carlos Santana has announced that he has extended his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the fall.

The guitar legend's An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency show in now in its eight year with previously announced 2020 dates taking place in May.

Santana has now added two new round of shows. The first will take place from September 16th though the 27th, followed by another round from November 4th through 15th.

Tickets for the new dates are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 7th at 10a.m. local time. See all of the upcoming dates below:

May 13, 15-17, 20, 22-24

Sept. 16, 18-20, 23, 25-27

Nov. 4, 6-8, 11, 13-15





