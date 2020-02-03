Metallica Frontman Gives First Post-Rehab Interview

Metallica frontman James Hetfield gave his first interview since undergoing rehab treatment and revealed that he does not know when the band will make a new album, and he likes it that way.

Hetfield opened his Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and sat for a 45-minute interview with the facility's executive director Terry L. Karges.

When he asked about the band's next studio album, James replied, "That's a great question. We don't know. Right now, I'm sitting in Petersen Museum [laughs], and I don't know what's gonna happen next.

"That's the beauty of this. We'll sit down and figure out what works best for us. Whatever is coming up, we don't know. And we kind of thrive off of the fear of the unknown - a bit - and being scared just enough to feel alive."





