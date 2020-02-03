.

Metallica Frontman Gives First Post-Rehab Interview

William Lee | 02-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica frontman James Hetfield gave his first interview since undergoing rehab treatment and revealed that he does not know when the band will make a new album, and he likes it that way.

Hetfield opened his Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and sat for a 45-minute interview with the facility's executive director Terry L. Karges.

When he asked about the band's next studio album, James replied, "That's a great question. We don't know. Right now, I'm sitting in Petersen Museum [laughs], and I don't know what's gonna happen next.

"That's the beauty of this. We'll sit down and figure out what works best for us. Whatever is coming up, we don't know. And we kind of thrive off of the fear of the unknown - a bit - and being scared just enough to feel alive."


Related Stories


Metallica Frontman Gives First Post-Rehab Interview

Metallica Community College Scholars Initiative Enters Second Year

Metallica's Lars Tributes Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Infamous Napster Battle

Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift

Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton

Metallica Pledge $750K To Wildfire Relief

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review

Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band 2019 In Review

More Metallica News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour- Metallica Frontman Gives First Post-Rehab Interview- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets- more


Reviews
On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

The Ghost Inside Finish First New Album In Six Years

Testament And The Black Dahlia Murder North American Tour

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency

Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour

Metallica Frontman Gives First Post-Rehab Interview

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.