Singled Out: Brian Johannesen's Somewhere Down the Line

Americana star Brian Johannesen just released his new album "Holster Your Silver" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Somewhere Down the Line". Here is the story:

This is the first track on the new album Holster Your Silver. I wrote it for my mother-in-law, who was very sick at the time. She had gone through the ringer as her illness was hard to nail down. She was having a lot of trouble getting around and was spending a lot of time in the hospital, in rehab facilities, and living at our house. Despite all of that, we had a lot of fun as well. She had to quit doing all the things she enjoyed, like smoking weed and drinking margaritas. She picked up some new vices though, like ordering jeans online. I swear she ordered 20 pairs of jeans last year.

She also got to take some fun painkillers. She had a dog named Rex and a cat named Sniffy and sometimes when she was taking new painkillers she had funny interactions with them. One time we went to the hospital to visit her, and she had just taken some new painkillers. She said, "Well, I talked to Rex on the phone today..." "Well, what'd he say?" "I don't know I couldn't hear, it was all muffled."

Another time she took a new painkiller and said, "I went to take the trash out the other day, and Sniffy said, 'You can't do that, you're too old.' And I said, 'F*** you, Sniffy.'"

She'd always realize how ridiculous what she just said was and would crack herself up laughing. I ended up centering the emotion of this album around Linda. We miss her very much. I wrote "Somewhere Down The Line" for her.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

More Brian Johannesen News



