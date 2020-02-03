Testament And The Black Dahlia Murder North American Tour

Thrash icons Testament have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American tour with The Black Dahlia Murder.

The tour will feature support from Municipal Waste and Meshiaak and is scheduled to kick off on April 20th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will wrap May 28th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA

Testament's Alex Skolnick had this to say, "I'm super excited about Testament's tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste. As much as we've enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new Millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It'll be a fun night of music. Don't miss it!"



The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad said, "It is a massive honor and pleasure to be considered a worthy peer to the mighty Testament. Being a fan of theirs since childhood, I have to stop and pinch myself to see if it's a dream or not.

"Luckily, I'm still awake! To say that we in The Black Dahlia Murder are excited for this undertaking would be a massive understatement. Not to mention the added pleasure of combining forces with the non-stop energy of Municipal Waste. Too f***ing sick! These three entities together will be leveling venues across North America and leaving no head un-banged! This is it! The stars have aligned! Prepare to f***ing thrash!" See the dates below:

4/20/2020 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

4/21/2020 El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

4/23/2020 House Of Blues - Houston, TX

4/24/2020 House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

4/25/2020 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

4/26/2020 Emo's - Austin, TX

4/28/2020 Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

4/29/2020 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/30/2020 The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

5/05/2020 The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

5/06/2020 Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5/07/2020 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5/08/2020 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

5/09/2020 House Of Blues - Boston, MA

5/10/2020 M'Telus - Montreal, QC

5/11/2020 Phoenix Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

5/13/2020 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

5/14/2020 Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

5/16/2020 The Forge - Joliet, IL

5/17/2020 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

5/19/2020 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

5/20/2020 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

5/22/2020 Roseland Theater - Portland, CA

5/23/2020 Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC * no Municipal Waste

5/24/2020 Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA * no Municipal Waste

5/26/2020 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5/27/2020 House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

5/28/2020 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA





