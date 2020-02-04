AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

Rock writer Greg Prato is making the 40th anniversary of the tragic death of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott with his new book "A Rockin' Rollin' Man: Bon Scott Remembered."

The book is comprised entirely of all-new interviews with renowned rockers, discussing what made Bon so special and unforgettable and features vintage photos.

Some of the all-new interviews in the book include Tony Platt (engineer of 'Highway to Hell' and 'Back in Black'), Simon Wright (AC/DC drummer: 1983-1989), KK Downing (ex-Judas Priest guitarist), Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy guitarist), Bun E. Carlos (ex-Cheap Trick drummer), Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks singer), and Phil Anselmo (Pantera singer), among many others.





