.

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

William Lee | 02-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC

Rock writer Greg Prato is making the 40th anniversary of the tragic death of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott with his new book "A Rockin' Rollin' Man: Bon Scott Remembered."

The book is comprised entirely of all-new interviews with renowned rockers, discussing what made Bon so special and unforgettable and features vintage photos.

Some of the all-new interviews in the book include Tony Platt (engineer of 'Highway to Hell' and 'Back in Black'), Simon Wright (AC/DC drummer: 1983-1989), KK Downing (ex-Judas Priest guitarist), Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy guitarist), Bun E. Carlos (ex-Cheap Trick drummer), Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks singer), and Phil Anselmo (Pantera singer), among many others.


Related Stories


AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell 2019 In Review

AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From The Band 2019 In Review

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

More AC/DC News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour- KISS Biopic In The Works- The Strokes Announce Stand-Alone North American Dates- Riverside Announce New Band Lineup- more


Reviews
On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

KISS Biopic In The Works

The Strokes Announce Stand-Alone North American Dates

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences

Riverside Announce New Band Lineup

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

Old Dominion Stream New Single 'Some People Do'

Chris Goss Announces Masters Of Reality Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.