Chris Goss Announces Masters Of Reality Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-04-2020

Masters Of Reality

Desert rock icon Chris Goss has announced that he will be taking Master Of Reality out on the road this spring for a tour of Europe that will include some music festivals.

They will be kicking things off on May 1st in London at the Electric Ballroom and concluding the tour on May 17th in Kortrijk, BE at De Kreun.

Josh Homme had this to say about the group and its leader, "Chris Goss has a voice like an angel. It lifts you up and carries you in to the deep, dark world view of Masters of Reality. Modern and classic, strange and familiar they sound like no other." See the dates below:

01.05.20 - London (UK) Electric Ballroom
02.05.20 - Nijmegen (NL) Sonic Whip Festival
03.05.20 - Berlin (De) Desertfest Berlin - Arena
05.05.20 - Aschaffenburg (De) Colos Saal
06.05.20 - Munich (De) Strom
07.05.20 - Düdingen (Ch) Bad Bonn
09.05.20 - MADRID (Sp) Kristonfest - La Riviera
10.05.20 - Vitoria (Sp) Jimmy Jazz
12.05.20 - Paris (Fr) La Maroquinerie
13.05.20 - Cologne (De) Art Theater
15.05.20 - Sint-Niklaas (Be) De Casino
16.05.20 - Leuven (Be) Depot
17.05.20 - Kortrijk (Be) De Kreun


