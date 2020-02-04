Chris Goss Announces Masters Of Reality Tour

Desert rock icon Chris Goss has announced that he will be taking Master Of Reality out on the road this spring for a tour of Europe that will include some music festivals.

They will be kicking things off on May 1st in London at the Electric Ballroom and concluding the tour on May 17th in Kortrijk, BE at De Kreun.

Josh Homme had this to say about the group and its leader, "Chris Goss has a voice like an angel. It lifts you up and carries you in to the deep, dark world view of Masters of Reality. Modern and classic, strange and familiar they sound like no other." See the dates below:

01.05.20 - London (UK) Electric Ballroom

02.05.20 - Nijmegen (NL) Sonic Whip Festival

03.05.20 - Berlin (De) Desertfest Berlin - Arena

05.05.20 - Aschaffenburg (De) Colos Saal

06.05.20 - Munich (De) Strom

07.05.20 - Düdingen (Ch) Bad Bonn

09.05.20 - MADRID (Sp) Kristonfest - La Riviera

10.05.20 - Vitoria (Sp) Jimmy Jazz

12.05.20 - Paris (Fr) La Maroquinerie

13.05.20 - Cologne (De) Art Theater

15.05.20 - Sint-Niklaas (Be) De Casino

16.05.20 - Leuven (Be) Depot

17.05.20 - Kortrijk (Be) De Kreun





Related Stories

More Masters Of Reality News



