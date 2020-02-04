Corey Glover's Disciples Of Verity Streaming New Song

The Corey Glover fronted supergroup Disciples Of Verity have released a lyric video for their new single "Worthy". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Pragmatic Sanction."

The track features a guest appearance from Nevermore and Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis. Glover had the following to say, "No matter what you go through as long as you're breathing and still here to see another day, it is another chance.

"Being worthy though, that is the rub you are always trying to figure out. The heart and mind play against each other. Your mind may says you aren't good enough, but your heart knows you are worthy.

"That said, I am here for a reason. I am 'WORTHY'"





