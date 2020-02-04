Singled Out: Orphans Of Doom's New Ishtar

Orphans Of Doom are gearing up to release their sophomore album "II" on February 28th and to celebrate we asked Bryan Sedey to tell us about the single "New Ishtar." Here is the story:

Being history nerds, the name Ishtar (Inanna) was a goddess that evolved over time throughout Mesopotamian history. It made me think of how I have forced myself to change, grow up and continually seek out to rediscover myself. So, it's basically me talking to myself. It's about evolution.

In our writing process, we usually start out all of our songs with riff ideas and arrangements. We are always looking for interesting and different ways to capture a feel with just the instrumentation. Then once we have something that we are happy with we will usually sit down and find what images and feelings it evokes in us. That's where most all of the lyrical ideas manifest themselves.

Recently, we added someone to the band who's been right there alongside us for a long time. Justin Mantooth, the Producer and Engineer for both of our albums (Strange Worlds/Fierce Gods, and II) agreed to join us on bass. We've always had a connection musically and enjoyed working together. He was instrumental in our sound and knew the craziness that he was getting into.

I think one of the best memories of working on this song was having Drummer Greg put an atypical beat over the intro riff. He would get so mad at himself and then, wham! That's it! One of the greatest parts of being in this band is going on those journeys together, good parts and bad. Then having something we are proud of that speaks to us and hope others enjoy as well.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

More Orphans Of Doom News



