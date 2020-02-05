Judas Priest Begin Work On New Album

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have begun work on the follow-up to their 2018 album, "Firepower." Guitarist Richie Faulkner took to social media on February 3 to share an image of himself alongside Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton as the trio begin writing sessions for a new record.

"Giving birth to new metal babies," shared Faulkner. "#judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the Mg RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel"

"Firepower" earned the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. Tipton - who announced his retirement from touring in 2018 to deal with his Parkinson's battle - hand-picked "Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his duties on the road as the band brought their new music to fans around the globe, with the guitarist making select appearances at shows. Read more here.

