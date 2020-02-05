Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Premiere Announced

Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash is set to premiere at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival later this month.

The festival will be taking place at the Staples Center/LA Live in Los Angeles from February 12th thru February 27th, 2020 with the film set to premiere on February 16th, followed by a national theatrical release this spring.

We were sent the following details: Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash was scripted and directed by Jared Cohn (Devil's Revenge, Devil's Domain), produced by Brian Perera and co-produced by Tim Yasui for Cleopatra Entertainment. The biopic recreates the story about the ill-fated flight through the eyes of former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle (who narrates the film), who not only survived the plane crash that claimed the life of the band's founder and front man Ronnie Van Zant amongst others, but who also physically pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse in rural Louisiana to seek help. Pyle also contributes original music to the film's soundtrack.

Says Pyle: "This film's story - MY story - is not just about the plane crash but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant - whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day."





