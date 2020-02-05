.

News Bytes: My Chemical Romance, Morrissey, Bauhaus, Cold War Kids, More

William Lee | 02-05-2020

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance have been added a headliner for this year's Aftershock festival in Sacramento, Ca (Oct 9-11). They will be headlining the second night with Metallica who will lead the bill on Friday and Sunday nights. Watch the festival announcement here. They will also be headlining Riot Fest 2020, which takes place September 11, 12 & 13 at Douglas Park in Chicago.

Morrissey released a brand new single called 'Love Is On Its Way Out' last week. It comes from his forthcoming album "I Am Not A Dog On A Chain", which is set to be released on March 20th, 2020. Stream the song here.

Bauhaus (featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J) have announced new live dates in Dallas (7/23 at The Bomb Factory) and Chicago (7/25 at Aragon Ballroom).

Cold War Kids have unplugged for their just released Cold War Kids Live at YouTube Space, that was filmed last October at YouTube Space LA. One highlight is a cover of George Michael's classic Freedom '90'. Watch it here


