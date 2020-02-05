.

She Made Me Do It Release 'Love's Demise' Video

William Lee | 02-05-2020

She Made Me Do It

She Made Me Do It have released a music video for their new single, "Love's Demise." The song comes from their just released new EP "Scorched".

The duo had the following to say about the track and music video, "Love's Demise is a song about change and loss within ourselves and out there in the world.

We had a great time making the video for it around London. Although we live here there are always unknown streets and urban alcoves to discover. We found a lot that sunny day and made use of our surroundings with the help of our intrepid director Duncan Catterall". Watch the video here


