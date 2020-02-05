Cigar Streaming New song 'We Used To'

Cigar are streaming their brand new single "We Used To". The track comes from their forthcoming album, via their recent Bridge City Session, which was recorded in Portland, OR last November.

Guitarist/vocalist Rami Krayem had this to say, "I have been a fan of the work the team at Bridge City Sessions does for a while now. We had been in touch in the past about possibly doing a session, but the members of the band live in different cities on the West Coast so it has been a challenge to coordinate.

"In early November of 2019 we did some West Coast dates with Good Riddance and came through Portland, OR and we were able to set up a session with the Bridge City Sessions team.

"As usual, the Bridge City Sessions team did a great job and we're pleased to share our new single, We Used To, from our upcoming full length." Stream the song here.





