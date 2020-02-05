.

Cigar Streaming New song 'We Used To'

William Lee | 02-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cigar

Cigar are streaming their brand new single "We Used To". The track comes from their forthcoming album, via their recent Bridge City Session, which was recorded in Portland, OR last November.

Guitarist/vocalist Rami Krayem had this to say, "I have been a fan of the work the team at Bridge City Sessions does for a while now. We had been in touch in the past about possibly doing a session, but the members of the band live in different cities on the West Coast so it has been a challenge to coordinate.

"In early November of 2019 we did some West Coast dates with Good Riddance and came through Portland, OR and we were able to set up a session with the Bridge City Sessions team.

"As usual, the Bridge City Sessions team did a great job and we're pleased to share our new single, We Used To, from our upcoming full length." Stream the song here.


Related Stories


Cigar Streaming New song 'We Used To'

More Cigar News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami- KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour- Silverstein Release 'Bad Habits' Video- Stone Temple Pilots- more


Reviews
Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

Silverstein Release 'Bad Habits' Video

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Perdida Track 'Miles Away'

Haken Announce Special Headline Tour Dates

Cigar Streaming New song 'We Used To'

The Jacks Release 'Just A Little Bit' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Wildwood Kin's Beauty In Your Brokenness



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.