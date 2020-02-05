Haken Announce Special Headline Tour Dates

Haken have announced several headline shows that they will be playing while they are on the road with Devin Townsend on his North American tour.

Townsend's Empath Tour will also feature The Conformist and is scheduled to kick off on February 26th at the Corona Theatre in Montreal and conclude on March 25th at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA.

Along the way, Haken will be playing their own headline shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 'Aquarius' album, as well as their 2016 effort 'Affinity'.

The band had this to say, "'Affinity' has been out in the world for some time now and yet there's still one or two songs on there that we've never had the opportunity to play live.

"We thought we would try and do something very special for our fans just for these select few shows and we realized it would be the perfect opportunity to perform the whole album in full!

"And what with it being the 10th Anniversary of our debut 'Aquarius', we thought we'd go all-out and celebrate that album too! It's gonna be an epic set, but epic sets are what we love the most!" See all of the dates below:

Exclusive Headline Shows:

Mar 4th, 2020 - Canal Club, Richmond, VA

Mar 8th, 2020 - Southport Hall, Jefferson, LA

Mar 17th, 2020 - Rex Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 18th, 2020 - Red Flag, St. Louis, MO

Mar 27th, 2020 - Cruise to the Edge, Miami, FL

Tour with Devin Townsend and The Contortionist

Feb 26 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

Feb 27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

Feb 28 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

Feb 29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Mar 01 -Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Mar 03 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Mar 05 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Mar 06 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

Mar 07 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

Mar 09 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Mar 10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Mar 12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

Mar 13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

Mar 14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

Mar 15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Mar 16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

Mar 19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Mar 20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

Mar 21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

Mar 23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA





