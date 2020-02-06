Rolling Stones Announce North American Stadium Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced that they have extended their successful No Filter Tour with a new leg that will visit stadiums in multiple cities in North America this spring and summer.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on 05/8th in San Diego, Ca at the SDCCU Stadium and will run through 07/9th where it will wrap up in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Frontman Mick Jagger shared his excitement about the new trek. He said, "It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!"

Lead guitarist Keith Richards added, "We had the best time on the road last summer, and we are ready to do it again!"

General ticket sale will begin on February 14th with a presale set for February 12th. See the dates below:

05/8 - San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium

05/12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

05/16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

05/20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

05/24 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas

05/29 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

06/6 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

06/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

06/14 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

06/19 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

06/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

06/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

07/1 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

07/5 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

07/9 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium





Related Stories

Mick Jagger Featured In Trailer For The Burnt Orange Heresy

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Share Video From Bridges To Buenos Aires

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

More Rolling Stones News



