Rolling Stones Announce North American Stadium Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-06-2020

The Rolling Stones have announced that they have extended their successful No Filter Tour with a new leg that will visit stadiums in multiple cities in North America this spring and summer.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on 05/8th in San Diego, Ca at the SDCCU Stadium and will run through 07/9th where it will wrap up in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Frontman Mick Jagger shared his excitement about the new trek. He said, "It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!"

Lead guitarist Keith Richards added, "We had the best time on the road last summer, and we are ready to do it again!"

General ticket sale will begin on February 14th with a presale set for February 12th. See the dates below:

05/8 - San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium
05/12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
05/16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
05/20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
05/24 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas
05/29 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium
06/6 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
06/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
06/14 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
06/19 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
06/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field
06/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
07/1 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
07/5 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
07/9 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium


