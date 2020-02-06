Crematory Release 'Unbroken' Video

Crematory have released a music video for their new single "Unbroken". The track is also the title song to the band's forthcoming album, which will be released on March 6th.

They had this to say about the track, ""Unbroken" is a tribute and a thanks to our loyal fans, who have been supporting and encouraging us for over 29 years. Playing in a band is like being in a relationship - there will always be ups and downs and you have to solve all that to become stronger than ever!" Watch the video here

The band also offered these comments about the album, "Yes, we're back with gothic rock'n'roll at its finest: A tough mixture of gothic and metal in a classifying Crematory kind of style.

"Those who liked our old hit The Fallen will love our new single The Downfall. Just the right song as an appetizer for our new album and the following tour in April."





