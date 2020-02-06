Desert Storm Release 'Black Bile' Video

Desert Storm have released a music video for their new track Black Bile". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album "Omens", which is set to be released on May 1st.

The had the following to say about the track, "Lyrically, Black Bile is based around the idea of the black plague. In the video the plague doctor is also represented as a grim reaper or Freddy Krueger-type menace haunting the sick in their dreams.

"Musically the song is one of the heaviest, yet most progressive songs we have written." Check out the by Josh Horwood directed video for the song here.





