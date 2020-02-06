.

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store

William Lee | 02-06-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne will be celebrating the release of his new studio album "Ordinary Man" with a special rare in-store appearance in Los Angeles and listening parties in 50 cities across the world.

The legendary metal vocalist will be holding his first in-store appearance in a decade at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, CA at 5:00 PM on release date February 21st where he will be signing copies of the new album (limitations apply).

The night before a special advancing album listening event will be taking place at tattoo shops in 50 cities around the world where the album will be played and fans will also have the chance to get special Ozzy inspired tattoo designs. The RSVP for those events can be found here.


