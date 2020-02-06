Paramore's Hayley Williams Previews Solo Album With EP

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is previewing her upcoming debut solo album with the release of the new five song collection "Petals For Armor I".

The EP features the new single "Cinnamon" and it also includes two other news songs "Creepin'" and "Sudden Desire", along with the previously released "Simmer" and "Leave It Alone."

Along with the EP, Hayley also released the Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes) directed video for "Cinnamon", which continues the storyline of their previous two clips for "Simmer" and "Leave It Alone." Watch it here.

The tracks will be includes on William's forthcoming album "Petals For Armor," which is set for release on May 8th. Hayley explained why she released the preview EP now, "There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others.

"It's a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it."





