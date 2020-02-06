Unreleased 1996 David Bowie Track Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming a previously-unreleased 1996 track, "Nuts", as the fifth of six tracks that are being streamed ahead of their inclusion on a new EP entitled "Is It Any Wonder?"

The unreleased, semi-instrumental was recorded as part of the final "Earthling" sessions in November 1996, during the same day that "The Last Thing You Should Do" was written and recorded.

Both songs were being recorded as bonus tracks but then, at the last minute, Bowie swapped out "I Can't Read" with "The Last Thing You Should Do" for the record, while "Nuts" has remained unreleased until today.

"Nuts" features Bowie on vocals, Reeves Gabrels on guitars & Mark Plati playing keyboards and programming. The last track from the forthcoming EP will be announced next week with a final extra surprise. Stream "Nuts" here.

