Avenged Sevenfold Go Digital With 'Diamonds In The Rough'

William Lee | 02-07-2020

Avenged SevenfoldCover art / Warner Records

Avenged Sevenfold have released their "Diamonds in the Rough", digitally for the very first time, as well as a limited edition clear vinyl LP format.

"Diamonds in the Rough" was originally released in 2008 on CD featuring b-sides that were recorded during the sessions for the band's self-titled debut album.

The new edition also includes five new songs including their latest single "Set Me Free", rarities, St, James," "4AM," "Lost It All," and the band's cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid."

M. Shadows had this to say, "It's very typical of musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Most of the time, they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, discarding the rest. We have never written like that. We don't usually finish songs unless they are fulfilling a purpose.

"The one exception to this was during the self-titled era. We were experimenting with our sound, producing ourselves and we had no one to reel us in. Eventually, the unreleased songs from these sessions were released under the name Diamonds in the Rough.

"We've heard the demand from many fans that want to stream the album and we wanted to make it special. So, we have remastered the album and added some hard to find tracks. We even found an unreleased track from the Hail to the King sessions that we think you will enjoy." Check out the compilation via your favorite digital service here.


