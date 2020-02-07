Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards
Elton John and The Rolling Stones took home the two biggest awards at The 31st Annual Pollstar Awards during the Pollstar Live! 2020 event at the Beverly Hilton on February 6th.
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road took home the "Major Tour of the Year" honor. Elton had this to say, "I'm very competitive so I want to win the f**king thing next year as well...To have a career as long as I have, A, you have to a bit of talent and B, you have to have people who think behind the scenes, like all you people out there tonight. You're the people who arrange for your artist to be on tour, you book them and advise them. "
He also reflected, "When I played The Troubadour in 1970, I had an agent in Howard Rose who's still my agent. I think that's pretty amazing, 50 years. He's guided through a minefield and made my career interesting."
The Rolling Stones were also a big winner with their No Filter Tour taking home the award for "Best Rock Tour."
