.

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

William Lee | 02-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Elton JohnEvent logo/Pollstar

Elton John and The Rolling Stones took home the two biggest awards at The 31st Annual Pollstar Awards during the Pollstar Live! 2020 event at the Beverly Hilton on February 6th.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road took home the "Major Tour of the Year" honor. Elton had this to say, "I'm very competitive so I want to win the f**king thing next year as well...To have a career as long as I have, A, you have to a bit of talent and B, you have to have people who think behind the scenes, like all you people out there tonight. You're the people who arrange for your artist to be on tour, you book them and advise them. "

He also reflected, "When I played The Troubadour in 1970, I had an agent in Howard Rose who's still my agent. I think that's pretty amazing, 50 years. He's guided through a minefield and made my career interesting."

The Rolling Stones were also a big winner with their No Filter Tour taking home the award for "Best Rock Tour."


Related Stories


Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video Released

Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

More Elton John News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates- Unreleased David Bowie Track Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Volumes React To Diego Farias' Death

Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Has No More Signs Of Cancer

Neverkept Release 'Complicated' Video and Ink With Epitaph

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album

Avenged Sevenfold Go Digital With 'Diamonds In The Rough'

Singled Out: Lynne Hanson's Just Words



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.