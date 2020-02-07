.

Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Has No More Signs Of Cancer

William Lee | 02-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pretty MaidsAlbum cover art

Pretty Maids frontman Ronnie Atkins took to social media to share the big news with fans that doctors have informed him that he is now cancer free.

Atkins revealed last fall that he was battling lung cancer. On Friday, he took to Facebook with the following update, "Some good news ! A couple of days ago I had the fantastic message that there are no more signs of cancer to be seen/tracked based on the scans that I had taken recently. That's the best news I have had in a long time, thank god.

"As for everyone who's encountered cancer, I'm fully aware that it doesn't necessarily mean that I'm 'homesafe' and the next 5 years are so to speak crucial, but nevertheless it's a big step in the right direction and a great relief for me and my family.

"To avoid or lower the chances of reoccurrences the doctors have recommended me to undergo immunotherapy for the next year, which I've naturally agreed to and already started up.

"Now it's time to recuperate, regain some strength and knock myself back into shape, witch I'm eager to do. There will/might be some sequelae that I have to deal with, but so be it. That's life.

"With the risk of being accused of repeating myself I once again wanna express my sincere thanx to all of you out there ( my army of beautiful souls ) who's been supporting me through out this with sweet greetings, messages, advice and prayers. It's been heart warming and I'm forever grateful."


Related Stories


Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Has No More Signs Of Cancer

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer 2019 In Review

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer

Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury 2018 In Review

Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury

More Pretty Maids News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates- Unreleased David Bowie Track Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Volumes React To Diego Farias' Death

Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Has No More Signs Of Cancer

Neverkept Release 'Complicated' Video and Ink With Epitaph

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album

Avenged Sevenfold Go Digital With 'Diamonds In The Rough'

Singled Out: Lynne Hanson's Just Words



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.