Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Has No More Signs Of Cancer

Pretty Maids frontman Ronnie Atkins took to social media to share the big news with fans that doctors have informed him that he is now cancer free.

Atkins revealed last fall that he was battling lung cancer. On Friday, he took to Facebook with the following update, "Some good news ! A couple of days ago I had the fantastic message that there are no more signs of cancer to be seen/tracked based on the scans that I had taken recently. That's the best news I have had in a long time, thank god.

"As for everyone who's encountered cancer, I'm fully aware that it doesn't necessarily mean that I'm 'homesafe' and the next 5 years are so to speak crucial, but nevertheless it's a big step in the right direction and a great relief for me and my family.

"To avoid or lower the chances of reoccurrences the doctors have recommended me to undergo immunotherapy for the next year, which I've naturally agreed to and already started up.

"Now it's time to recuperate, regain some strength and knock myself back into shape, witch I'm eager to do. There will/might be some sequelae that I have to deal with, but so be it. That's life.

"With the risk of being accused of repeating myself I once again wanna express my sincere thanx to all of you out there ( my army of beautiful souls ) who's been supporting me through out this with sweet greetings, messages, advice and prayers. It's been heart warming and I'm forever grateful."





