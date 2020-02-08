.

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

William Lee | 02-08-2020

SlipknotRoot playing the guitar - photo courtesy Fender

Slipknot fans will be soon be able to get their hands on a brand new Jim Root signature Fender guitar, which is set to be released March 10th as part of the guitar maker's Artist Signature Series.

The Jim Root Jazzmaster V4 will retail for $1,399.99 and is Jim's fifth signature model for Fender. They will include signature Daemonum open-coil EMG active pickups, 12" radius fingerboard with jumbo frets, sparse control layout, block inlays and white finish.

According to the description, "The Jim Root Jazzmaster V4 dispenses with frivolities such as a vibrato, rhythm circuit and tone control. Only crucial essentials remain: a volume control, a 3-way switch and a hardtail bridge."

Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products had this to say, "We are excited to continue to work with such legendary players to help share their story through music.

"Whether it is their first Artist Signature model, or fifth, we continue Fender's legacy by helping artists showcase the versatility of our instruments."


