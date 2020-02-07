Volumes React To Diego Farias' Death

Volumes have shared their reaction to the sad passing of their former guitarist and band cofounder Diego Farias, who died earlier this week and confirmed his parting with the band last week.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. The group shared the following via social media, "We are absolutely devastated by the tragic passing of Diego Farias. We are trying to cope and process this as it all seems so surreal.

"We send our love and thoughts to his brothers Gus and Andres, his mother and father, and his entire extended family. As we collect our thoughts we will then be able to properly convey them more, but for now... we love you, Diego, rest in power."





