Clutch Release New Version Of 'Spacegrass'

Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a new recording of their 1995 track, "Spacegrass", as the latest single in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

The song - which originally appeared on the Maryland band's self-titled second album - remains a key tune in their catalog and is regularly featured in their live sets.

"The lyrics got their start originally from something [guitarist] Tim [Sult] wrote," says frontman Neil Fallon. "It involved a Dodge Swinger and Jesus. I added some words and one of them was 'AstroTurf,' but that had one too many syllables. So I changed it to 'Spacegrass' - and the rest is history."

The fifth song in Clutch's new series of digital singles follows covers of classic cuts originally recorded by Willie Dixon, ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival, and a reworked version of their own 2007 tune, "Electric Worry." Listen to both versions of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Clutch and Gwar Manager Jack Flanagan Dies

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

More Clutch News



