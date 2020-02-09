Don Dokken's 'Hands Are Dead' Following Spine Surgery

'Under Lock And Key' album cover art 'Under Lock And Key' album cover art

Don Dokken says that his "hands are dead" following spinal surgery a few months ago, but has issued an update saying that he is doing much better and full recovery is expected.

The Dokken frontman was a guest on The Classic Metal Show last month and revealed the news during the chat. He said, "It's been two and a half months since I had spine surgery, and my hands are dead. They don't move. It's very strange.

"It's an interesting way to live your life. You've gotta learn how to feed yourself, wipe your butt, brush your teeth, dress yourself. [It now takes him] 20 minutes to put socks on, 'cause one of my hands works a little bit, but not very much.

"I'm hoping, I'm trying to stay positive , that maybe some miracle will happen and slowly the nerves will reconnect and my hands will start working again."

After the comments from the interview that took place early last month, were reported, Don's camp shared an update via social media. They wrote, ""Earlier today a series of interviews were put out on music news websites regarding Don's health and use of his hands... That interview came out in early January 2020.

"Don had neck and spinal surgery in early November 2019. There were some complications; Don's right arm and hand were partially paralyzed as well as overall weakness in his body.

"Since that interview in January, Don is doing much better and his doctors do expect him to fully recover but it will take time. He does continue to have difficulty holding items and at this time is unable to play guitar, this does not affect his voice. That being said, there are no changes at this time to the upcoming show schedule.

"Don has been actively writing new music, is in great spirits, looks forward to the upcoming Dokken shows and greatly appreciates the outpouring of support."





Related Stories

George Lynch Won't Be Rokken With Dokken At M3

Don Dokken Was Asked To Join Former Bandmates In The End Machine

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band

Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package

More Dokken News



