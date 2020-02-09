KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that the band's End Of The Road Farewell tour is the end of the band doing major tours, but that doesn't mean it is the end of the band.

Stanley did a Q&A with C-Ville Weekly and explained, "it's important to note that this is the end of touring. The band isn't necessarily disappearing into thin air.

"It's just reached a time where touring, and doing 100 shows in seven months, which is what we've done so far, is just...it's just too demanding and time-consuming, when there's other things to do in life."

Paul was also asked why fans should believe that this trek is really their final tour, given their previous farewell tour featuring the original lineup (Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.). He responded, "Well, because the writing's on the wall: We're 20 years older, for starters.

"And secondly, the first time we did a farewell tour, it was ill-conceived. The idea that we should let two members who were making us-meaning Gene and I-miserable, and compromising the band, shouldn't be a reason for calling it quits.

"We have always believed that the band is bigger and stronger than any individual members, and we suddenly got caught up in the idea of putting the horse down instead of just getting rid of a couple of the jockeys."





Related Stories

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

KISS Biopic In The Works

David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic

KISS Plan To Change Things Up For New Tour Leg

KISS And Other Rock Stars React To Kobe Bryant's Death

KISS Call On Fans To Help With KISStory

KISS Themed 24/7 Radio Station Launched

KISS Kruise X Lineup Taking Shape

More KISS News



