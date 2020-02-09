.

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

William Lee | 02-09-2020

KISSPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that the band's End Of The Road Farewell tour is the end of the band doing major tours, but that doesn't mean it is the end of the band.

Stanley did a Q&A with C-Ville Weekly and explained, "it's important to note that this is the end of touring. The band isn't necessarily disappearing into thin air.

"It's just reached a time where touring, and doing 100 shows in seven months, which is what we've done so far, is just...it's just too demanding and time-consuming, when there's other things to do in life."

Paul was also asked why fans should believe that this trek is really their final tour, given their previous farewell tour featuring the original lineup (Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.). He responded, "Well, because the writing's on the wall: We're 20 years older, for starters.

"And secondly, the first time we did a farewell tour, it was ill-conceived. The idea that we should let two members who were making us-meaning Gene and I-miserable, and compromising the band, shouldn't be a reason for calling it quits.

"We have always believed that the band is bigger and stronger than any individual members, and we suddenly got caught up in the idea of putting the horse down instead of just getting rid of a couple of the jockeys."


KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

