Green Day Rock And Cook On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Cover art courtesy Warner Records Cover art courtesy Warner Records

(hennemusic) Green Day performed their "Father Of All" single, "Oh Yeah!", on the February 7 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and video from the program is being shared online.

The appearance on the day of the release of the group's thirteenth studio album also saw the band join guest hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in a cooking demonstration as they prepared a series of items in the spirit of hosting an Oscars viewing party.

"Whatta day! Whatta week!", says Green Day on social media. "And it's only getting started. Stopped by -TheEllenShow to perform #OHYEAH... and of course, to hang out with -MarthaStewart + -SnoopDogg."

Produced by Butch Walker, Chris Dugan and Green Day, "Father Of All" is the band's first new record in four years. Watch videos from their appearance on the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Green Day Release 'Meet Me On The Roof' Video

Green Day Rock NHL All-Star Game

Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video

Green Day Performs Dookie Classic At The Game Awards

Green Day Share Video Of AMAs Performance

Green Day Mix Old And New At MTV Europe Music Awards

Green Day Open NHL Broadcasts With New Single

Green Day Team With The National Hockey League

Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video

More Green Day News



