.

Richie Kotzen Releases 'Devil's Hand' Video

William Lee | 02-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Richie KotzenAlbum art courtesy ABC

Richie Kotzen has released a music video for his track "Devil's Hand." The song comes from his recently released "50 For 50" collection that he revealed on his 50th birthday on February 3rd.

He had this to say about the 50 track collection, "The idea of a 50 song album came to me while I was on tour sometime last year. I had completed what would have been your typical 10 to 12 song album and was anticipating a 2020 release.

Somewhere along the line, I discovered a few completed songs that for whatever reason were never released. Along with that, I found a massive collection of material that was in various forms of completion. Some songs had drums bass and piano with no vocal, other songs were nothing more than a bass line and a vocal melody and so on.

"I decided to take that summer and fall, stay in the studio, and see how many of these ideas I could bring to completion. The concept was to include the already completed works and finish the other ideas and then stop once I reached 50 songs.

"Reality is we've got way more sitting on the hard drives waiting for attention. I figured if I can walk out of the studio with 50 songs (that I like) mixed and mastered, I can release a 50 song package on my 50th birthday." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Richie Kotzen Releases 'Devil's Hand' Video

Richie Kotzen Releasing 50 Songs For His 50th Birthday

Richie Kotzen Releases Video For New Song 'Riot'

More Richie Kotzen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour- Led Zeppelin In The Studio For Graffiti Anniversary- Chris and Rich Robinson Unplugging For Brothers Of A Feather Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

advertisement


Latest News
Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For Graffiti Anniversary

Chris and Rich Robinson Unplugging For Brothers Of A Feather Tour

Richie Kotzen Releases 'Devil's Hand' Video

Cradle Of Filth Lose Member And Beginning Next Album

The Outlaws Tribute Fallen Comrades With New Song

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under

The Midnight Devils Release 'Pink Halo' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.