Richie Kotzen Releases 'Devil's Hand' Video

Richie Kotzen has released a music video for his track "Devil's Hand." The song comes from his recently released "50 For 50" collection that he revealed on his 50th birthday on February 3rd.

He had this to say about the 50 track collection, "The idea of a 50 song album came to me while I was on tour sometime last year. I had completed what would have been your typical 10 to 12 song album and was anticipating a 2020 release.

Somewhere along the line, I discovered a few completed songs that for whatever reason were never released. Along with that, I found a massive collection of material that was in various forms of completion. Some songs had drums bass and piano with no vocal, other songs were nothing more than a bass line and a vocal melody and so on.

"I decided to take that summer and fall, stay in the studio, and see how many of these ideas I could bring to completion. The concept was to include the already completed works and finish the other ideas and then stop once I reached 50 songs.

"Reality is we've got way more sitting on the hard drives waiting for attention. I figured if I can walk out of the studio with 50 songs (that I like) mixed and mastered, I can release a 50 song package on my 50th birthday." Watch the video here.





