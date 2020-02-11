.

The Midnight Devils Release 'Pink Halo' Video

William Lee | 02-11-2020

The Midnight Devils

The Midnight Devils has released a music video for their latest single "Pink Halo." The song comes from the glam rock outfit's debut album, "Something Bigger."

Frontman Sam Spade had this to say, "The single Pink Halo is a groove dripping boogie woogie party rock n roll song about wild girls and wilder boys. The song itself takes you along for the sleazy ride and then gives you the full glitter covered show, no apologies.

"The video captures the real life rock n roll party oozing energy, sex, and passion. It's a just another night in the life.... Pink Halo brings you into a beautiful world of guitar-soaked tongue in cheek action." Watch the video here


