The Outlaws Tribute Fallen Comrades With New Song

Cover art courtesy Chipster Cover art courtesy Chipster

The Outlaws have released a new track called "Southern Rock Will Never Die." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Dixie Highway", which will be released on February 28th.

The song pays tribute to their fallen comrades that include Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, Tucker's Toy and Tommy Caldwell, Duane and Greg Allman, and The CDB's 'Taz' DiGregorio and Tommy 'TC' Crain, as well as Outlaws' co-founders Billy Jones, Frank O'Keefe and Hughie Thomasson.

"It echoes the spirit of these founders of this genre," says Henry Paul. "The energy that motivated all of us back then is still inspiring us now." Check out the song here.





