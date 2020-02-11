Brian Fallon Releases '21 Days' Video

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has released a music video for his new single, "21 Days." The track comes from his forthcoming solo album.

The new record will be entitled "Local Honey" and is set to hit stores on March 27th. The "21 Days" video was directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres, and can be streamed here.

Fallon had this to say about the new album, "Every single song is about right now. There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day.

"This record is 100 percent about the day today. It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it."





