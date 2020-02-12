Four Year Strong Release 'Learn To Love The Lie' Video

Four Year Strong have released new music video for their new single "Learn To Love The Lie". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Brain Pain", which is set to hit stores on February 28th.

Dan O'Connor had the following to say about the third single from the new album, "'Learn To Love The Lie' was one of the first songs we wrote for Brain Pain.

"It's about being stuck in a mutually miserable relationship, but you're both too much of a coward to leave. If you're going to lie to yourself about being happy, you might as well learn to love it. Lets not kid ourselves...We've all been there."



Alan Day had this to say about enlisting Will Putney to produce the record, "We were really emotionally invested in this music so we wanted to go with someone who we knew would care about it as much as we did and Will was that guy." Watch the video here.





