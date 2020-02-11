.

Godsmack Involving Music Students In Next Video

William Lee | 02-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

GodsmackAlbum cover art

Godsmack have announced that they will support local music students in New Hampshire by involving them in the filming of a music video for their latest single "Unforgettable" with two events later this week.

This will kick off with frontman Sully Erna speaking to middle school students on Friday February 14. The following day (Saturday February 15), Godsmack will invite 300+ students to join the band to take part in a performance of their new single "Unforgettable" at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

The Friday February 14 events will begin with a Ted Talk-style presentation by Sully at the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Derry, NH. Sully will talk about his life--the challenges, blending in, how music saved him--and encouraging the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams.

The assembly will end with the students getting a chance to be a part of filming "Unforgettable." The day will conclude with the band teaching the track to the students in preparation for the following day's filming.

On Saturday morning (February 15), the students will travel in school buses to SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH where they'll be filmed alongside the band for the "Unforgettable" video. The track comes from the band's latest album "When Legends Rise".


Related Stories


Godsmack Involving Music Students In Next Video

Godsmack Release 'Under Your Scars' Video

Stitched Up Heart Release Video For Lost Featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna

Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary

Godsmack And Halestorm Announce Fall Tour

Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

More Godsmack News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer- Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour- Deftones Announce North American Tour- New Found Glory Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour

Deftones Announce North American Tour

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour

Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

Brian Fallon Releases '21 Days' Video

Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.