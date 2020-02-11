Godsmack Involving Music Students In Next Video

Godsmack have announced that they will support local music students in New Hampshire by involving them in the filming of a music video for their latest single "Unforgettable" with two events later this week.

This will kick off with frontman Sully Erna speaking to middle school students on Friday February 14. The following day (Saturday February 15), Godsmack will invite 300+ students to join the band to take part in a performance of their new single "Unforgettable" at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.



The Friday February 14 events will begin with a Ted Talk-style presentation by Sully at the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Derry, NH. Sully will talk about his life--the challenges, blending in, how music saved him--and encouraging the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams.

The assembly will end with the students getting a chance to be a part of filming "Unforgettable." The day will conclude with the band teaching the track to the students in preparation for the following day's filming.



On Saturday morning (February 15), the students will travel in school buses to SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH where they'll be filmed alongside the band for the "Unforgettable" video. The track comes from the band's latest album "When Legends Rise".





