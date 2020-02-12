The Wildfires Projekt Announce New EP

Cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

As The Wildfires Projekt prepare to hit the road with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus later this month, they have announced that they will be releasing their new EP "From Which We Came" on April 7th.

Johnny Zirkel had this to say, "Often times artists aren't able to truly express themselves with their music because they are told to write in a way that fits into a certain 'tried and true' mold. But what happens when that mold is broken? Chaos or beauty?

"With this record, Ronnie and I explored breaking that mold. We made decisions that would not be expected by most listeners, and I believe that in doing so we were able to deliver a record so honest that the lyrics aren't the only thing speaking the message, but the music as well."



Co-writer and producer Ronnie Winter (Red Jumpsuit Apparatus) added, "Working with JZ was fun and efficient in every way. He showed up day 1 with waves of great sounding templates so we hit the ground running and actually started real tracking the first session.



"It's rare to meet someone who's passion to achieve is equal to their willingness to work hard for that same goal. I look forward to watching The Wildfires Projekt grow, and I'll be there in the shadows eating popcorn with a smile on my face watching the kids sing and scream along to this live."





