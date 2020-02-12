.

Trail Of Dead Announce North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Trail Of DeadTour poster courtesy Stunt Company

..And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have announced the spring leg of their North American headline tour in support of their latest album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories".

They will be launching the tour on April 21st at the La Source de la Martiniere in Quebec City and will finish up on May 9th at The Social in Orlando, FL.

The trek will feature support from Whoop-Szo on the first four dates of the tour leg and Greenbeard will be taking over the slot of the remaining dates. See all of the stops below:

April 21 - La Source de la Martiniere - Quebec City
April 22 - The Ritz - Monteal
April 24 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto
April 25 - The 27 Club - Ottawa
April 26 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA
April 27 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL
April 29 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI
April 30 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH
May 1 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA
May 2 - Once Ballroom - Boston, MA
May 3 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY
May 5 - Union Stage - Washington DC
May 6 - Music Hall - Richmond, VA
May 7 - Pinhook - Durham, NC
May 8 - Drunken Unicorn - Atlanta, GA
May 9 - The Social - Orlando, FL


Related Stories


Trail Of Dead Announce North American Tour

Trail of Dead Release 'Something Like This' Video

More Trail Of Dead News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album- Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Staind Map Out 2020 Live Dates- Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

Rival Sons Announce North American Tour

Staind Map Out 2020 Live Dates

Trail Of Dead Announce North American Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question

Four Year Strong Release 'Learn To Love The Lie' Video

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

The Wildfires Projekt Announce New EP



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.