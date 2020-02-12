Trail Of Dead Announce North American Tour

..And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have announced the spring leg of their North American headline tour in support of their latest album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories".

They will be launching the tour on April 21st at the La Source de la Martiniere in Quebec City and will finish up on May 9th at The Social in Orlando, FL.

The trek will feature support from Whoop-Szo on the first four dates of the tour leg and Greenbeard will be taking over the slot of the remaining dates. See all of the stops below:

April 21 - La Source de la Martiniere - Quebec City

April 22 - The Ritz - Monteal

April 24 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto

April 25 - The 27 Club - Ottawa

April 26 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

April 27 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

April 29 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

April 30 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH

May 1 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

May 2 - Once Ballroom - Boston, MA

May 3 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

May 5 - Union Stage - Washington DC

May 6 - Music Hall - Richmond, VA

May 7 - Pinhook - Durham, NC

May 8 - Drunken Unicorn - Atlanta, GA

May 9 - The Social - Orlando, FL





