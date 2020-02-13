Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Photo courtesy Cosa Nostra Photo courtesy Cosa Nostra

Asking Alexandria are streaming a lyric video for their new brand new single "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)" as they gear up to launch their Like A House On Fire Tour this spring.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say about the new track, "We are back and we are back in the biggest way! Our new song They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care) is non-stop energy!

"Some of Danny Worsnop's catchiest vocals, one of the biggest guitar riffs I've ever written and some of James Cassells' best drumming all thrown into one big melting pot.

"We cannot wait to play this song live. We are super proud to be flying the rock flag high on this one. Let's bang those f***ing heads and sing along at the top of our lungs!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour

Asking Alexandria Expand Album For LP5 DLX

Asking Alexandria Share The Violence Remix

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Asking Alexandria Unplug For 'Alone In A Room'

Asking Alexandria Share Special Acoustic Video

More Asking Alexandria News



