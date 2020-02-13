.

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

William Lee | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clint BlackAlbum cover art

Clint Black has reacted to the big news that his upcoming first concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in over twenty years has sold out.

The country music star has not played at the famed venue since 1999 and tickets for his return to the "Mother Church Of Country Music" will be taking place on May 17th.

Black reacted to the sell-out with the following comments, "The Ryman holds such a special place in our history, I'm especially thrilled to be playing there.

"And knowing the fans are going to fill it up for us has us all really excited for May 17th! We're planning for a very special evening here in Music City!"


Related Stories


Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce The Hits. Hats. History. Tour

Clint Black Performs 'A Better Man' On 'Front and Center'

More Clint Black News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years- Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's How To Get Physical



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.