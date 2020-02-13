Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Clint Black has reacted to the big news that his upcoming first concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in over twenty years has sold out.

The country music star has not played at the famed venue since 1999 and tickets for his return to the "Mother Church Of Country Music" will be taking place on May 17th.

Black reacted to the sell-out with the following comments, "The Ryman holds such a special place in our history, I'm especially thrilled to be playing there.

"And knowing the fans are going to fill it up for us has us all really excited for May 17th! We're planning for a very special evening here in Music City!"





