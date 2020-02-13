Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

Cold War Kids have released a lyric video for their new single "Who's Gonna Love Me Now." The track comes from their forthcoming album "New Age Of Norms 2".

Nathan Willett says that "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" "is about all those times when I imagine what it'd be like to have my freedom. You're in a relationship and you got too cozy - you start wondering what it's like on the other side.

But when you actually get it - you crash and burn." Watch the lyric video here





