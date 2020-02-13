.

Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

William Lee | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cold War KidsPhoto by Allen Alcantra courtesy Big Hassle

Cold War Kids have released a lyric video for their new single "Who's Gonna Love Me Now." The track comes from their forthcoming album "New Age Of Norms 2".
Nathan Willett says that "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" "is about all those times when I imagine what it'd be like to have my freedom. You're in a relationship and you got too cozy - you start wondering what it's like on the other side.

But when you actually get it - you crash and burn." Watch the lyric video here


Related Stories


Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

News Bytes: My Chemical Romance, Morrissey, Bauhaus, Cold War Kids, More

Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

More Cold War Kids News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour- Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue

Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour

Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.