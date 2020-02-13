Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band has announced dates for a summer tour of North America. The three-month series - with guest Marty Stuart - will open in Austin, TX on June 13, with shows wrapping up with a September 4 appearance at the Washington State Fair.

"Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational," says Miller. "This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I've ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American music."

The summer trek will begin two days after Miller is inducted into the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame during the organization's 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on June 11. See the dates here.

