.

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Bruce Henne | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steve MillerBox set cover art

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band has announced dates for a summer tour of North America. The three-month series - with guest Marty Stuart - will open in Austin, TX on June 13, with shows wrapping up with a September 4 appearance at the Washington State Fair.

"Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational," says Miller. "This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I've ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American music."

The summer trek will begin two days after Miller is inducted into the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame during the organization's 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on June 11. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Steve Miller's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Steve Miller Band To Rock Late Night TV

Steve Miller Band Share 1981 Single Edit Of 'Macho City'

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

Steve Miller Band Streams Alternate Version Of 'Swingtown'

More Steve Miller News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years- Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's How To Get Physical



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.