Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

William Lee | 02-14-2020

Foo FightersPhoto courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl not only recently revealed that the band has finished their new studio album, but he also shared that he is working on a new documentary about van touring.

"I've interviewed everybody. The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van. There's something about that time, you wear it like a badge," Grohl shared during an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"The movie isn't so much about really awesome van tour andecdotes, it's more about the drive to do it. Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you're ever going to make it?

"And you starve, you bleed, you're sick, you're pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it's absolutely the key to success."


