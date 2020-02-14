Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years
Metal powerhouse Hatebreed have released their first new song in four years. The track, entitled "When The Blade Drops", is available via major digital retailers and streaming services.
The single comes as the band continues work on their forthcoming studio album and has been released a stand-alone track. Listen to the track here.
Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "This is just a taste of what's to come and we're definitely going hard on this one. The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can't wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt."
