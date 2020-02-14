.

Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

K. Wiggins | 02-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

ThickPhoto courtesy Epitaph

Brooklyn rockers Thick have released a music video for their track "Bumming Me Out." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "5 Years Behind", which is set to hit stores on March 6th.

the band had this to say about the concept of the new video, "It's one of our more vulnerable songs lyrically, so it was important to inject the video with some playfulness.

"We collaborated on the concept with Nic Henry (director). He had wanted to introduce the 'Chill Reaper' character for a while, so we worked him into the slumber party story, as the night gets weirder and weirder.

"We constructed the set in Nikki's bedroom as a throwback to our own bedrooms growing up, so there's also a sense of nostalgia throughout." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

More Thick News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary- Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray- KISS- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.