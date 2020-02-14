Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

Brooklyn rockers Thick have released a music video for their track "Bumming Me Out." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "5 Years Behind", which is set to hit stores on March 6th.

the band had this to say about the concept of the new video, "It's one of our more vulnerable songs lyrically, so it was important to inject the video with some playfulness.

"We collaborated on the concept with Nic Henry (director). He had wanted to introduce the 'Chill Reaper' character for a while, so we worked him into the slumber party story, as the night gets weirder and weirder.

"We constructed the set in Nikki's bedroom as a throwback to our own bedrooms growing up, so there's also a sense of nostalgia throughout." Watch the video here.





