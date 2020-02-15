Set It Off Streaming Unreleased Track 'One Single Second'

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Set It Off continue to treat fans to unreleased B-sides. The band is streaming the song "One Single Second" and it follows the recently revealed unreleased tracks "Catch Me If You Can" and "So Predictable"

Vocalist Cody Carson had this to say about the new track,"For this song, I brought myself back to one of my worst memories of relationships I can remember - the first time I got cheated on by my first love.

"The entire song is basically telling the story of how I felt the connection fade and started putting the pieces together. It's got that angst, that aggression, that mysterious feeling of 'Do I know for sure?' 'Do I not know at all?'

"I think a lot of you have been betrayed like this before and this is the song you can hold onto to let it all out." Stream all three b-sides here.





Related Stories

Set It Off Surprise Fans With Song Release

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

More Set It Off News



