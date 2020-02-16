Chief State Release 'Reprise' Music Video

Vancouver pop-punkers Chief State have released a music video for their new track "Reprise." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Tough Love", which is set to be released on March 27th.

Frontman Fraser Simpson had the following to say about the track when it premiered online, "Reprise was written about a situation where I felt like I couldn't help someone I loved.

"The metaphor of running round in circles and being trapped in a loop is not only how I felt about this person but subsequently the situation I found myself in recently.

"It's ironic that this song has flipped on me but it has been a tough year personally. I hope it helps others realize that going in circles and expecting different results is never the answer, no matter what the question is." Watch the video below:





