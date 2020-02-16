Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Event poster courtesy Earshot Event poster courtesy Earshot

Hatebreed have been added to the performance lineup for the LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival and will be taking the stage during the event on May 2nd at the Chameleon Club in Downtown Lancaster, PA.

LAUNCH director and founder Jeremy L. Weiss had this to say, "The LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival parent company, The CI Companies, has had the pleasure of producing Hatebreed shows several times over the last couple decades.

"They are a colossal force in Metal & Hardcore music, and a big-time personal favorite! Easily some of the best dudes in the business, to boot. Love what they add to LAUNCH, and how this year's event has such incredible musical diversity, and choice for attendees, top-down!"





Related Stories

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

More Hatebreed News



