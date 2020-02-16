.

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

William Lee | 02-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

HatebreedEvent poster courtesy Earshot

Hatebreed have been added to the performance lineup for the LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival and will be taking the stage during the event on May 2nd at the Chameleon Club in Downtown Lancaster, PA.

LAUNCH director and founder Jeremy L. Weiss had this to say, "The LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival parent company, The CI Companies, has had the pleasure of producing Hatebreed shows several times over the last couple decades.

"They are a colossal force in Metal & Hardcore music, and a big-time personal favorite! Easily some of the best dudes in the business, to boot. Love what they add to LAUNCH, and how this year's event has such incredible musical diversity, and choice for attendees, top-down!"


Related Stories


Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

More Hatebreed News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later- Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online- Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'- Saxon's Bill Byford- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later

Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Ella Fitzgerald Movie Headed To Big Screen

Chief State Release 'Reprise' Music Video

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Death Valley Girls Documentary Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.