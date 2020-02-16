.

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Michael Angulia | 02-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Biff ByfordPhoto courtesy Freeman Promotions

Biff Byford, the frontman of NWOBHM legends Saxon, celebrated 2020's Valentine's Day with the release of a music video for his solo track "Me And You".

The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "School Of Hard Knocks", which will be hitting stores this Friday, February 21st, and has also been released as 7" vinyl single available from his official website.

He iconic frontman had this to say about the new track, ""I wrote this song for my wife and our 25th anniversary but I think it can be for anybody who's in a relationship.

"We all have anniversaries and memories, not my usual style of song but it's always good to throw in a curve ball!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Had Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery 2019 In Review

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'School Of Hard Knocks' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery

Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Saxon's Biff Byford To Undergo Heart Surgery

More Biff Byford News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later- Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online- Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'- Saxon's Bill Byford- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later

Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Ella Fitzgerald Movie Headed To Big Screen

Chief State Release 'Reprise' Music Video

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Death Valley Girls Documentary Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.