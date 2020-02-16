Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video
Biff Byford, the frontman of NWOBHM legends Saxon, celebrated 2020's Valentine's Day with the release of a music video for his solo track "Me And You".
The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "School Of Hard Knocks", which will be hitting stores this Friday, February 21st, and has also been released as 7" vinyl single available from his official website.
He iconic frontman had this to say about the new track, ""I wrote this song for my wife and our 25th anniversary but I think it can be for anybody who's in a relationship.
"We all have anniversaries and memories, not my usual style of song but it's always good to throw in a curve ball!" Watch the video below:
