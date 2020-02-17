.

Lovebites Stream New Song 'Signs Of Deliverance'

Michael Angulia | 02-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

LovebitesPhoto courtesy Atom Splitter

Lovebites have released a new track called "Signs of Deliverance". The single arrives ahead of their new studio album "Electric Pentagram", which will be hitting stores on April 24th.

Guitarist Miyako had this to say about the new track, "'Signs of Deliverance' is a song we were playing at shows in July last year even though it didn't have a title yet.

"We performed the song at the UK tour supporting DragonForce in November last year, as well. Listen carefully to the intro where the sounds of the string instruments are piling up together, and the guitar solo part."

The band had this to about the new record, "We are very excited that our new album Electric Pentagram will be released in the U.S. and Canada. This new album has made our bonds as a band stronger than ever.

" Lovebites is an electric pentagram. A pentagram is a five-pointed star consisting of five lines. It's been an emblem that's adorned amulets and talismans since ancient times as a symbol of protection.

"That's why we felt Electric Pentagram is the perfect title for this album. We are five points brought together to protect heavy metal. We hope you will enjoy the album!" Check out the new single below:


Related Stories


Lovebites Stream New Song 'Signs Of Deliverance'

More Lovebites News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour- Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut- The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017

Billy Sheehan Addresses Van Halen Offer Controversy

Supergroup Black Swan Release 'Make It There' Video

Lovebites Stream New Song 'Signs Of Deliverance'

Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.