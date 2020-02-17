Lovebites Stream New Song 'Signs Of Deliverance'

Lovebites have released a new track called "Signs of Deliverance". The single arrives ahead of their new studio album "Electric Pentagram", which will be hitting stores on April 24th.

Guitarist Miyako had this to say about the new track, "'Signs of Deliverance' is a song we were playing at shows in July last year even though it didn't have a title yet.

"We performed the song at the UK tour supporting DragonForce in November last year, as well. Listen carefully to the intro where the sounds of the string instruments are piling up together, and the guitar solo part."

The band had this to about the new record, "We are very excited that our new album Electric Pentagram will be released in the U.S. and Canada. This new album has made our bonds as a band stronger than ever.

" Lovebites is an electric pentagram. A pentagram is a five-pointed star consisting of five lines. It's been an emblem that's adorned amulets and talismans since ancient times as a symbol of protection.

"That's why we felt Electric Pentagram is the perfect title for this album. We are five points brought together to protect heavy metal. We hope you will enjoy the album!" Check out the new single below:





